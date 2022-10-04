Watch CBS News
One person killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was killed in an overnight crash on the Pa. Turnpike. 

State Police tell KDKA that a crash occurred between the Butler Valley exit and the Cranberry exit. 

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person has died.

The westbound lanes were closed overnight but reopened just after 5 a.m. 

First published on October 4, 2022 / 4:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

