One person killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was killed in an overnight crash on the Pa. Turnpike.
State Police tell KDKA that a crash occurred between the Butler Valley exit and the Cranberry exit.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person has died.
The westbound lanes were closed overnight but reopened just after 5 a.m.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
