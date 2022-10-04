One person killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was killed in an overnight crash on the Pa. Turnpike.

State Police tell KDKA that a crash occurred between the Butler Valley exit and the Cranberry exit.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person has died.

ROAD CLOSURE/DETOUR - #PaTurnpike - I-76 West at Butler Valley Exit #39. Take State Route 8 North to State Route 228 West to I-79 South. Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Cranberry Interchange (28). Follow signs to Ohio and West. @TotalTrafficPIT @KDKA @KDKARadio @PA_Turnpike pic.twitter.com/wr3LTSGOmh — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) October 4, 2022

The westbound lanes were closed overnight but reopened just after 5 a.m.

