One person killed in Charleroi shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person is dead following a late-night shooting in Charleroi Borough.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that the shooting happened in the alleyway behind Lookout Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday night.
The coroner has been called to the scene and the investigation has been turned over to Pennsylvania State Police out of the Belle Vernon barracks.
Details surrounding the shooting including the identity of the victim have yet to be released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.