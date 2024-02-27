Watch CBS News
One person killed in Charleroi shooting

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person is dead following a late-night shooting in Charleroi Borough.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the shooting happened in the alleyway behind Lookout Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday night.

One person was killed in a late-night shooting in the alleyway behind Lookout Avenue in Charleroi. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The coroner has been called to the scene and the investigation has been turned over to Pennsylvania State Police out of the Belle Vernon barracks.

Details surrounding the shooting including the identity of the victim have yet to be released. 

First published on February 27, 2024 / 3:36 AM EST

