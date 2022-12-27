One person killed in early-morning house fire in Fayette Co.
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person is dead following an early morning house fire in Fayette County.
The coroner has been called to the scene, but no other details have been made available to KDKA.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. along Hawkins Hollow Road in Springfield Township.
No other injuries have been reported.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
