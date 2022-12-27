One person killed in early-morning house fire in Fayette Co.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person is dead following an early morning house fire in Fayette County.

The coroner has been called to the scene, but no other details have been made available to KDKA.

#BREAKING Dispatch confirmed the Fayette County Coroner has been called the scene of a house fire on Hawkins Hollow Road in Springfield Township. We’re on scene gathering information. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/c2P7TRUj3U — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) December 27, 2022

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. along Hawkins Hollow Road in Springfield Township.

No other injuries have been reported.

