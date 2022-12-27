Watch CBS News
Local News

One person killed in early-morning house fire in Fayette Co.

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person is dead following an early morning house fire in Fayette County.

The coroner has been called to the scene, but no other details have been made available to KDKA.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. along Hawkins Hollow Road in Springfield Township.

No other injuries have been reported.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Jessica Guay
Jessica Guay - KDKA

Jessica Guay joined KDKA as a reporter in February 2021. Before joining KDKA, Jessica was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was also an anchor and reporter at WCHS in Charleston, West Virginia, and at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 7:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.