One person killed, another injured in Shaler Township house fire

By Mike Darnay

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person was killed and another was injured in an overnight house fire in Shaler Township.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. along Beyrleye Avenue.

One person was killed and another was injured in an overnight house fire in Shaler Township.

Firefighters at the scene battled heavy flames and smoke.

The extent of the injuries the person suffered are unknown.

The victim has not yet been identified. 

First published on January 9, 2024 / 6:13 AM EST

