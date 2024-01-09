One person killed, another injured in Shaler Township house fire

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person was killed and another was injured in an overnight house fire in Shaler Township.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. along Beyrleye Avenue.

Firefighters at the scene battled heavy flames and smoke.

The extent of the injuries the person suffered are unknown.

The victim has not yet been identified.

