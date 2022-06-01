Watch CBS News
Local News

One person killed, another injured in overnight shooting in Homewood

By Bryant Reed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was killed and a woman was injured in an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.

Officers were called out just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday for a ShotSpotter alert for 11 rounds.

Once they arrived on scene, they found two gunshot victims.

frankstown.jpg
One person was killed and another was injured in an overnight shooting along Frankstown Avenue in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on June 1st, 2022. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

It's unclear if any arrests were made or if any suspect descriptions were made available to police.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available  

Bryant Reed
Bryant Reed - KDKA

Bryant Reed joined the KDKA news team as a reporter in January 2021. Bryant covers all sorts of news stories including breaking news, human interest and crime, to enterprise stories you might not hear about every day.

First published on June 1, 2022 / 2:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.