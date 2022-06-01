One person killed, another injured in overnight shooting in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was killed and a woman was injured in an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.
Officers were called out just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday for a ShotSpotter alert for 11 rounds.
Once they arrived on scene, they found two gunshot victims.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
It's unclear if any arrests were made or if any suspect descriptions were made available to police.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.