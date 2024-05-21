Watch CBS News
Local News

One person killed, another injured in overnight fire in Bolivar Borough

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BOLIVAR BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead and another was injured in an overnight fire in Bolivar Borough, Westmoreland County. 

The fire broke out along McKinley Street around 1:30 a.m., according to dispatchers.

img-5544.jpg
One person was killed and another was injured after a home in Bolivar Borough went up in flames along McKinley Street. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers also tell KDKA that the person who was injured suffered burns and was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital. It's unclear how extensive their burn injuries are.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the fire. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 4:15 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.