One person killed, another injured in overnight fire in Bolivar Borough

BOLIVAR BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead and another was injured in an overnight fire in Bolivar Borough, Westmoreland County.

The fire broke out along McKinley Street around 1:30 a.m., according to dispatchers.

One person was killed and another was injured after a home in Bolivar Borough went up in flames along McKinley Street. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers also tell KDKA that the person who was injured suffered burns and was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital. It's unclear how extensive their burn injuries are.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.