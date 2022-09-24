Watch CBS News
One person killed, another hospitalized in shooting on Bedford Avenue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Bedford Avenue.

Just after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Pittsburgh Police and EMS were called to the 1800 block of Bedford Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Once on the scene, they found a man lying in the doorway, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was treated at the scene and then transported to a hospital with a hand injury.

Police are investigating, no suspects have been named at this time.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 2:25 PM

