Watch CBS News
Local News

4 people taken to the hospital following violent crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Four people were taken to the hospital following a violent crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge.

The crash happened on the lower deck of the bridge just before 3:30 a.m. and involved a car and an SUV.

img-5049.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

First responders were called to the scene and four people were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

State Police are handling the investigation into the crash. 

First published on September 19, 2023 / 4:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.