4 people taken to the hospital following violent crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Four people were taken to the hospital following a violent crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge.
The crash happened on the lower deck of the bridge just before 3:30 a.m. and involved a car and an SUV.
First responders were called to the scene and four people were taken to the hospital.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
State Police are handling the investigation into the crash.
