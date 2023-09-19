4 people taken to the hospital following violent crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Four people were taken to the hospital following a violent crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge.

The crash happened on the lower deck of the bridge just before 3:30 a.m. and involved a car and an SUV.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

First responders were called to the scene and four people were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

State Police are handling the investigation into the crash.