One person injured in shooting along Verona Road in Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Penn Hills.

Police and medics were called to the area along Verona Road around 12:30 a.m.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed evidence markers littering part of the roadway.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.