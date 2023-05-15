Watch CBS News
Local News

One person injured in shooting along Verona Road in Penn Hills

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One person injured in shooting along Verona Road in Penn Hills
One person injured in shooting along Verona Road in Penn Hills 00:14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Penn Hills.

Police and medics were called to the area along Verona Road around 12:30 a.m.

kdka-verona-road-shooting-penn-hills.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed evidence markers littering part of the roadway.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital. 

Their condition is unknown at this time. 

First published on May 15, 2023 / 4:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.