One person injured in late-night McKeesport shooting

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a late-night shooting in McKeesport.

The shooting happened along Scott Street just before midnight on Wednesday.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that police and medics were called to the area just before midnight and that one person was taken to the hospital by medics.

One person was taken to the hospital following a late-night shooting along Scott Street in McKeesport. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

KDKA's overnight unit captured video of a car that appeared to be hit with bullets and had a window shot out as well.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if police will be releasing any suspect descriptions.

The condition of the person who was taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 2:48 AM EDT

