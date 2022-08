One person injured in Downtown Pittsburgh rollover crash

One person injured in Downtown Pittsburgh rollover crash

One person injured in Downtown Pittsburgh rollover crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near the Boulevard of the Allies exit from the Liberty Bridge.

The ramp was closed briefly but has since reopened.

It's unknown what caused the crash.