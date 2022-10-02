One person in critical condition after falling at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition after falling at Acrisure Stadium during Sunday's Steelers-Jets game, according to Deputy Public Information Officer, Amanda Mueller.

The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and the victim fell an estimated 40 feet, sources told KDKA.

