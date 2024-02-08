One person hurt when car crashes over hillside in Glassport

GLASSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed over a hillside in Glassport.

The crash happened along Pacific Avenue just before midnight on Wednesday night.

A car crashed over a hillside along Pacific Avenue in Glassport on Feb. 7th, 2024. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

After several hours, crews had still been unable to pull the vehicle back up from the hillside below the roadway.

It's unclear how the crash occurred.