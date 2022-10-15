Watch CBS News
Local News

One person hospitalized after house fire in Penn Hills

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One person hospitalized in house fire in Penn Hills
One person hospitalized in house fire in Penn Hills 00:17

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - An investigation is underway into a fire that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday morning.

According to Allegheny County dispatch, fire crews were called to a home on Collins Drive for a house fire around 1:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital as a result and their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on October 15, 2022 / 10:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.