One person hospitalized after house fire in Penn Hills

One person hospitalized in house fire in Penn Hills

One person hospitalized in house fire in Penn Hills

One person hospitalized in house fire in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - An investigation is underway into a fire that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday morning.

According to Allegheny County dispatch, fire crews were called to a home on Collins Drive for a house fire around 1:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital as a result and their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details