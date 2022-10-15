One person hospitalized after house fire in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS (KDKA) - An investigation is underway into a fire that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday morning.
According to Allegheny County dispatch, fire crews were called to a home on Collins Drive for a house fire around 1:30 a.m.
One person was taken to the hospital as a result and their condition is unknown.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
