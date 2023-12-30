One person dies in house fire in Lawrence County

One person dies in house fire in New Castle

One person dies in house fire in New Castle

One person dies in house fire in New Castle

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - One person is dead after a home in Lawrence County went up in flames on Friday night.

It's an emotional morning in New Castle after the fire chief confirmed that a man died in the fire at the home off Marshall Avenue.

He was identified as 66-year-old Melvin Jackson and his family said that he did not make it out of the home in time.

Fire chief Mike Kobbe said they were called to respond to the fire around 9:15 p.m. on Friday and when they got to the scene, they saw heavy fire on the first floor that was beginning to spread to the second floor as well as the roof.

It took them around 45 minutes to knock down the fire.

Jackson's brother-in-law, Donald McFall said that his son lived there and tried to get Jackson out of the home, calling for him in the dining room.

While Jackson could hear him, he had to escape in order to avoid the heavy flames and smoke.

"My son was crying and he said Uncle Chops was in there and they couldn't get him out," McFall said. "We just need all the prayers and all the help that I can get for my family, that's all because they don't have anything."

Chief Kobbe said in putting out the fire, they faced some challenges, like finding where it was in the home and dealing with severed power lines.

The Red Cross is now helping the family with a place to stay along with other necessities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details