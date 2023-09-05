One person dies in crash in Wilkinsburg

Watch CBS News
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - One person died in a crash in Wilkinsburg just before 10 p.m. Monday night. 

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Jeep Cherokee was spotted parked on a ramp from Route 30 to the Parkway East. A witness said that the driver suddenly took off, went across the road, hit a hill on the side of the road and rolled on its roof. 

The passenger, 47-year-old Michael Zappone, of Latrobe, passed away at the hospital. 

The driver was also taken to the hospital. According to police, he's being investigated for suspected DUI.

