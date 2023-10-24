Two people dead following early-morning Pittsburgh-area house fire

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people are dead after an early-morning house fire in Washington County, according to fire officials.

Washington County 911 dispatchers said the fire broke out along East Katherine Avenue just after 6 a.m. When crews arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

The fire chief said a man and woman who were inside weren't able to escape the fire and smoke.

Two people were killed in a fire on East Katherine Avenue in Washington County on Oct. 24, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

"It makes for a tough day. The guys put it on the line every day and we do what we can to save lives and property and when you don't, it's a day," Fire Chief Chris Richer said.

It took crews about 40 minutes to get the flames under control.

The coroner confirmed two people died. One of the victims was identified as 39-year-old Kenneth Guy III. The other was identified as 39-year-old Kimberly Montes DeOca, but the coroner says they've exhausted all attempts to locate and notify her family.

The fire is under investigation by Washington police.

Anyone with information about DeOca that may help the coroner notify her family is asked to call 724-228-6785.