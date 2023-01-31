Watch CBS News
One person dead, another injured after rollover wreck in East Rochester

EAST ROCHESTER (KDKA) -- One person is dead and another has been seriously injured after a rollover wreck in Beaver County.

The crash occurred along Route 65 near the end of the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge in East Rochester Borough.

kdka-route-65-deadly-crash-east-rochester.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Sources tell KDKA that one individual was killed and another was seriously injured in the crash involving a stolen vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene to investigate along with Rochester Police and Beaver Co. detectives.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 4:06 AM

