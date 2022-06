PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police have confirmed that one person is dead following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood.

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Manchester. One victim is deceased. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/9GQdAWf2Hn — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 13, 2022

Police and EMS personnel were called to the scene around 9 o'clock Sunday evening.

