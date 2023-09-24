One person dead after early morning shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after he was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle after he was shot in the early morning hours of Saturday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 4 a.m. they were alerted to a man who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

They then learned that the shooting might have occurred in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue and once they arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle had been hit by gunfire.

The man ultimately died from his injuries at the hospital.

Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit detectives are now investigating.

