Watch CBS News
Local News

One person dead after early morning shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after he was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle after he was shot in the early morning hours of Saturday. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 4 a.m. they were alerted to a man who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. 

They then learned that the shooting might have occurred in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue and once they arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle had been hit by gunfire. 

The man ultimately died from his injuries at the hospital. 

Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit detectives are now investigating. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on September 24, 2023 / 12:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.