One person critically injured in head-on crash involving tractor-trailer on Saw Mill Run Boulevard

One person hurt in head-on crash on Saw Mill Run Boulevard involving tractor-trailer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The driver of a car was critically injured in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Tuesday night along Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh's Overbrook neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say that the crash happened just after 9 p.m. near the intersection with Library Road.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

KDKA

The driver of the tractor-trailer refused medical attention.

Police say the early investigation into the crash shows that the driver of the car was going the wrong way.

The roadway was shut down for several hours for investigation.