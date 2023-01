One person arrested after admitted to purposely setting house on fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person is facing charges after a house fire in New Castle.

The fire broke out along Sampson Street on Wednesday morning.

A tenant needed to be rescued.

Police say they have a suspect in custody who admitted to setting the fire.