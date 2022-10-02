One man killed in fire in McKeesport

Watch CBS News
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - A man was killed as a result of a fire in McKeesport.

Just before 9 a.m., fire crews were called to the scene in the 1100 block of Soles Street for a structure fire.

Crews on scene confirm a man in 90s was killed as a result of the fire.

The fire marshal and Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are on the scene.

This is a developing story, details will be provided once they become available.

