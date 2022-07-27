Watch CBS News
One man in stable condition following shooting in Arlington Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting in the Arlington Heights neighborhood.

Just after midnight, police were called to Cordell Place after receiving a Shotspotter alert. 

Once they arrived, they found shell casing and blood at the scene but no victim.

Police were later alerted to a man who had been dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound but was in stable condition.

The mobile crime unit processed the scene.

No suspects have been named.

