One man in stable condition following shooting in Arlington Heights
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting in the Arlington Heights neighborhood.
Just after midnight, police were called to Cordell Place after receiving a Shotspotter alert.
Once they arrived, they found shell casing and blood at the scene but no victim.
Police were later alerted to a man who had been dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound but was in stable condition.
The mobile crime unit processed the scene.
No suspects have been named.
