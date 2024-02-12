Man shot and killed after domestic argument in Pittsburgh-area neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One man is dead, and another is in custody after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood.

The incident happened just after midnight at a home in the 2300 block of Lucina Ave along the Overbrook and Carrick neighborhood border. According to Pittsburgh police, a man was shot in the chest during an argument with another man.

The victim died at the hospital and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.