One killed, two others injured in shooting at Pittsburgh baby shower

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a baby shower in Pittsburgh's Fairywood neighborhood on Saturday night.

Police say that six to seven gunshots were fired inside men's bathroom at the Salvation Army location along Broadhead Fording Road around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

19-year-old Antoine Dorsey, of Pittsburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and third man left the party to go to a home on Glenn Mawr Road and was later taken to the hospital.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Information Officer Cara Cruz said that there were many guests at the party and that the Violent Crime Unit is still investigating the cause of the shooting.

"Speaking to witnesses, there were a lot of people in the building at the time, and they are gathering evidence at this time," Cruz said. "One deceased, one male in critical condition transported to the hospital and one male who left the scene of this located at a residence and is in stable condition."

The Salvation Army and the Pittsburgh Westside and Worship Center, who will not be holding services today, provided KDKA with a statement.

"The Salvation Army is saddened to confirm that there was a tragic shooting at its Pittsburgh Westside Worship and Service Center yesterday evening. The incident occurred during a private function being hosted at the Center and did not involve any members of The Salvation Army. We are grieved by this senseless act of violence in our church and pray for the victims of the shooting and their families. The Salvation Army is cooperating with the local authorities investigating the incident. The Pittsburgh Westside Worship and Service Center will be closed until further notice. Please contact the Pittsburgh Police Department for additional information about this active investigation."



Police say there's no threat to the public at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.