One killed, two injured in Rostraver crash involving SUV, two motorcycles

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A young man was killed and two other people were injured in a crash involving two motorcycles and an SUV in Westmoreland County on Monday evening.

State Police say that the crash happened along Fellsburg Road just before 9 p.m. and was witnessed by a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

One person died and two others were injured in a crash involving an SUV and two motorcycles along Fellsburg Road in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Rostraver Central Fire Department

24-year-old Camden Ellin was driving one of the motorcycles, according to State Police and the Washington County Coroner's Office. . He was taken to Penn Highlands Monongahela Valley Hospital and was pronounced dead in the emergency room just before 10 p.m.

State Police say that 25-year-old Joshua Sethman was driving the other motorcycle and was taken to Allegheny General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

18-year-old Gracie Lynch was driving the SUV involved in the crash. Troopers say she was taken to Jefferson Hospital with minor injuries.

The coroner's office says that Ellin's cause and manner of death are both pending an autopsy.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers out of the Uniontown barracks are handling the investigation into the crash.

Troopers say that Sethman is likely facing careless driving charges, pending investigation.