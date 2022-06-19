One killed, one injured in crash in South Huntingdon Township

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Interstate 70 has reopened in South Huntingdon Township after a deadly crash.

According to police in Westmoreland County, one person was killed and another was flown to the hospital just after midnight.

The condition of the person flown to the hospital is not known at this time.

Police and first responders had the road shut down for nearly four hours as they worked to clear the scene.

State police in Belle Vernon are investigating the crash.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details