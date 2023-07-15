Watch CBS News
One killed, one in critical condition in shooting outside of Munhall bar

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MUNHALL (KDKA) - One man is dead, another is in critical condition, and more were injured in a shooting outside of a bar in Munhall early this morning. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 2 a.m., they were called to J's Juke Joint on Ravine Street for a shooting. 

They learned that several people had been driven to the hospital in private vehicles from the bar to be treated for gunshot wounds. 

One man was pronounced dead, another is in critical condition while one man and one woman are injured but in stable condition. 

First published on July 15, 2023 / 6:51 AM

