One killed, multiple injured in mass shooting near Indiana University of Pennsylvania

One dead, five injured in shooting near IUP's campus

WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead and at least five others were injured in a shooting that took place not far from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

As of Sunday morning, state police say the shooter is still on the run.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. at a private party at a community center in White Township, Indiana County.

The shooting happened inside the Chevy Chase Community Center, which is just a little over a mile away from the college's campus.

One person was dead at the scene, two others are believed to be in critical condition.

According to IUP's alert system, students are being told to be vigilant and remain in a secure location.

A university spokesperson said that the shooting did not involve students, however, Saturday was IUP's homecoming weekend and football game against rival California University of Pennsylvania - also known as "The Coal Boal."

The community center's executive director Brandi Ports released a statement this morning on social media.

"I know our community will be waking up to the news that there was a shooting at the community center last night.

As the Executive Director, I need to personally address this.

First and foremost, we are praying for everyone involved in the incident that occurred tonight.

We will be closed until further notice. We will keep the community updated as we can.

Please be in prayer for those involved, for our community, and for our staff and volunteers.

If anyone has any information, please contact the [state police]."

