One killed in train accident in Wesmoreland County

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead in a train accident in Westmoreland County.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Huffman Lane and Johnny Love Road in East Huntingdon Township.

An investigation is underway and details are currently limited

