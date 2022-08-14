One dead, two injured in Fayette County crash

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead and two others were injured in a crash in Fayette County on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Saltlick Township.

The road was shut down near Mountain Pines Campground for hours.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and another was flown to the hospital.

The second person's condition is unknown.

A third person was taken via ambulance to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.