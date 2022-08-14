Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead, two injured in Fayette County crash

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead and two others were injured in a crash in Fayette County on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Saltlick Township.

The road was shut down near Mountain Pines Campground for hours.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and another was flown to the hospital.

The second person's condition is unknown.

A third person was taken via ambulance to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 10:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.