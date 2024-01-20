Watch CBS News
One dead, three injured after early morning shooting in Coraopolis

By Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) - CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) - A man is dead and three other people were hurt after an early morning shooting near a bar in Coraopolis. 

According to Allegheny County Police, their assistance was requested just before 2 a.m. after a shooting in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue, which is where the Steel Shaker is located. 

When crews got to the scene, they found a man had been killed after he was shot. He was later identified by the medicinal examiner as 35-year-old Anthony Johnson Jr.

Two other men and a woman also were found shot. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Allegheny County Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

