One dead, one in custody after shooting at McCandless apartment complex

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) - A man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting in McCandless.

According to county police, just after 7 a.m., they were called to the 700 block of Ninteen North Drive for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot and he was pronounced dead.

A man was taken into custody on the scene.

Allegheny County Police Homicide Detectives are investigating.

