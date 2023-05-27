Watch CBS News
One dead, one in custody after shooting at McCandless apartment complex

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) - A man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting in McCandless. 

According to county police, just after 7 a.m., they were called to the 700 block of Ninteen North Drive for reports of a shooting. 

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot and he was pronounced dead. 

A man was taken into custody on the scene. 

Allegheny County Police Homicide Detectives are investigating. 

First published on May 27, 2023 / 9:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

