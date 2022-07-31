One dead after vehicle accident in North Huntingdon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after an accident in North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County.

Police said the crash happened along Maple Lane.

Emergency crews have been on the scene for about two hours. They're asking drivers to avoid the area due to downed wires.

