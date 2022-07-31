Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead after vehicle accident in North Huntingdon

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One dead after vehicle accident in North Huntingdon
One dead after vehicle accident in North Huntingdon 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after an accident in North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County.

Police said the crash happened along Maple Lane.

Emergency crews have been on the scene for about two hours. They're asking drivers to avoid the area due to downed wires.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 11:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.