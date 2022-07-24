Watch CBS News
One dead after tree falls into trailer park in Venango County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person is dead after a tree fell during a severe thunderstorm in Uniontown, Venango County.

The area experienced wind gusts up to around 60 miles per hour. The National Weather Service reported the large tree fell onto two trailers in the Idlewood Trailer Park on Maplewood Drive just before 1:30.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 7:38 PM

