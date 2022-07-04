One adult, several children injured in ATV crash in Indiana Co.

One adult, several children injured in ATV crash in Indiana Co.

One adult, several children injured in ATV crash in Indiana Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several children were hurt in an ATV crash in Indiana County on Sunday.

State Police say emergency crews were called to a wooded area near Pioneer Lake Road in Montgomery Township around 7:30 on Sunday night.

Officials tell KDKA that one adult and several children were injured.

There's no word on how old the children are or what their conditions were at the time of the incident.