On-duty Pennsylvania State Police trooper charged with DUI

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.

State police said Austin J. Burney, who is assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Nov. 27.

Officials said he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic, and driving on the right side of the roadway.

He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case, police said in a release. Burney has been assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, since graduating from the academy in August 2021.