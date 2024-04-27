On-demand pilot transportation program launches next week in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A ride-share pilot program is launching next week to bring more on-demand rides to rural communities.

The RAMP program starts with two vans in Greene County and a van that will operate as a shuttle between Waynesburg and Carmichaels.

The free rides can be used to access essential services like healthcare, groceries, government and civil services, and work.

Starting May 1, you can request a ride on their website or app on weekdays during normal business hours.

It's a collaborative effort between Greene County leaders, Waynesburg and Carnegie Mellon universities and the nonprofit Blueprints.