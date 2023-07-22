On A Positive Note: Wrestling coach and mentor gets $4,000 grant to continue his work

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- At the Planet Fitness in West Mifflin, certain weeknights have a special dynamic for some students from Taylor Allderdice High School.

Their wellness goals and their determination to grow and succeed are fueled by their relationship with mentor and wrestling coach Rudy Nesbitt.

"He's a good role model for all kids, including me," Joshual Uber said about Nesbitt. "I went through hard times before starting a sport and so he's been a big, good experience that I went through."

For Coach Rudy, it's a regimen of body, mind and spirit. He brings dozens of teens to work out every summer, picking many of them up in a passenger van so they have a ride.

He focuses on character development, leadership, compassion and, of course, building their physical strength and agility. He's a big part of his school's Unified Track and Field Program, which connects athletes with and without disabilities.

"We also have what we call Allderdice Friends, so a lot of the kids with disabilities, they have mentors, kids without disabilities," said Nesbitt.

"Kids are getting along, eating lunch together, they feel more comfortable walking down the hall knowing there's someone watching with them."

Nesbitt was just awarded a $4,000 grant from Special Olympics North America and the Choose Kindness Project to further his programming with the kids.