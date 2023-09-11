On A Positive Note: 2nd Matt's Maker Space opens at Point Park University

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Point Park University's second Matt's Maker Space means that there are now 40 of the colorful and vibrant STEM labs in our region.

The founder, Noelle Conover, officially opened the new lab in Academic Hall. Its name honors Noelle's son, Matt, who passed away at the age of 12 after a battle with cancer.

"Matt himself, we think, would have been an engineer. He was that kid that loved to play with LEGOs and robots and was always building something that was something creative out of his mind," she said of her late son.

The space includes robotics, 3D printers and other tools and resources that will get future teachers ready for their own classrooms.

Senior Ava Cook is looking forward to her student teaching time later this year.

"Instead of just writing it down and researching it, we're actually able to do it. And I feel like that is something you don't get at other schools or other classrooms. The Maker Space gives you the ability to just do things very hands-on."

The university's Dr. Kamryn York said, "If we take a look at what our goals are, we are preparing our teachers for the future, we're encouraging current teachers in the classrooms to be working in these maker spaces, and we're building these partnerships as we continue to be agents in the maker world."

Conover said she wants to incorporate Matt's Maker Spaces into mental health initiatives as well.