Pittsburgh-area man uses sports trading cards to fundraise for a good cause

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Irwin's Eric Hecker collects baseball cards. He also gives them away, for free.

Hecker is a true sports enthusiast, collecting everything from cards to jerseys, to baseballs and posters. He is also the senior executive director of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and when fundraising became a challenge during the pandemic, he stepped up to the plate, using his passion to raise money to find a cure and give patients a better quality of life.

Donors send him cards and memorabilia. Participants "buy" a team and when Eric opens the boxes live on YouTube, the participant wins any items representing that team. It's called a "break," and the first one was facilitated with help from the husband-and-wife collector team of Rippin Gypsy.

Eric will do another one on May 18, again with proceeds going to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. His efforts have resulted in some big checks for the organization.

"And the reason for that is just the community that's been built through this. I have a group of 17 other individuals all around the country that help me with this on a monthly basis. It's a lot of fun and I think it's brought credibility to the work that we're doing," said Hecker.

He also goes to X, formerly known as Twitter, for a daily "RAK," or, random act of kindness. He hasn't missed a day since January of 2021. Followers can nominate a community champion or unsung hero for the good they do in their communities. The winner receives a prize.

"It's that sense of community and belonging that we all are seeking," he said.

To learn about Eric's effort and the upcoming break, go to rippinforthecure.com.