Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh-area man uses sports trading cards to fundraise for a good cause

By Kym Gable

/ CBS Pittsburgh

On A Positive Note: Irwin man uses sports trading cards to fundraise for a good cause
On A Positive Note: Irwin man uses sports trading cards to fundraise for a good cause 02:55

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Irwin's Eric Hecker collects baseball cards. He also gives them away, for free.

Hecker is a true sports enthusiast, collecting everything from cards to jerseys, to baseballs and posters.  He is also the senior executive director of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and when fundraising became a challenge during the pandemic, he stepped up to the plate, using his passion to raise money to find a cure and give patients a better quality of life.  

Donors send him cards and memorabilia. Participants "buy" a team and when Eric opens the boxes live on YouTube, the participant wins any items representing that team. It's called a "break," and the first one was facilitated with help from the husband-and-wife collector team of Rippin Gypsy. 

Eric will do another one on May 18, again with proceeds going to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. His efforts have resulted in some big checks for the organization. 

"And the reason for that is just the community that's been built through this. I have a group of 17 other individuals all around the country that help me with this on a monthly basis. It's a lot of fun and I think it's brought credibility to the work that we're doing," said Hecker.  

He also goes to X, formerly known as Twitter, for a daily "RAK," or, random act of kindness. He hasn't missed a day since January of 2021. Followers can nominate a community champion or unsung hero for the good they do in their communities. The winner receives a prize.  

"It's that sense of community and belonging that we all are seeking," he said. 

To learn about Eric's effort and the upcoming break, go to rippinforthecure.com.

Kym Gable
Kym Gable - KDKA

Kym came to KDKA in 2006 from FOX 53. You can see her behind the anchor desk with Stacy Smith during the 4 and 6-o'clock newscasts.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 8:03 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.