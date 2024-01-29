On A Positive Note: Photographer celebrates 50 women over 50

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- At a recent gallery show in Carnegie, every woman on the guest roster was treated like royalty, right down to their glistening tiaras.

It's the "50 Over 50 Project," celebrating the strength, wisdom and beauty of 50 women over the age of 50. Photographer Tracy Montarti from Villa Montarti told KDKA-TV what spawned the idea.

"Well, at the end of 2019, I turned 50. And a lot of people tend to dread that, and I didn't," she said.

So she decided to share her vision by showcasing other dynamic women in Pittsburgh, like Michele Margiatti from Refuge For Women.

"It's us reclaiming our place. Just because we're getting older does not mean that we disappear," she said.

Proceeds from ticket sales to the gallery unveiling went to the nonprofit organization Face 2 Face Healing.

The director of the organization, Karen Scuilli, who is a cancer survivor herself, said, "Every year is a celebration for me because I'm still here."

Montarti is now in the process of engaging 50 new women to be part of this new, annual campaign in 2024.