On A Positive Note: Nonprofit repairs houses for homeowners in need

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Hammers, drills, paint brushes and the compassionate people using them are making a big difference for homeowners who are in need of repairs and upgrades but can't afford them.

Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh is a nonprofit organization that teams up with sponsor volunteers on rehab and repair projects throughout Allegheny County. They serve a lot of seniors in the area who want to remain in their homes.

Their latest job site was a home in McKeesport.

"A safe and healthy home means accessibility. It means weatherization, getting water out of basements," project manager Andy Hromoko said. "Every house we go and touch, that's how we approach this. That's the same as this house."

The company HRT Solutions provided more than a dozen volunteers for the project.

"One of the biggest things is just hearing from homeowners that they feel safe, so sometimes that's adding a grab bar, adding smoke alarms that have ten-year batteries," HRT Solutions CEO Jessica Eberley said. "That they feel safe going to bed at night that makes us feel really good."