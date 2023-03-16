On A Positive Note: Local family waiting on living kidney donor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local family afflicted with a life-threatening genetic condition is accustomed to waiting. Several siblings and relatives of Lisa Tiani, dating back to her grandfather, have had kidney transplants from living donors due to a condition called Polycystic Kidney Disease.

Her brother, Daniel Covato, received a kidney two years ago from a long-time friend, Jean McCarthy.

Kym Gable: "Did you ever think growing up as friends that you'd have a connection like this, all these years later?"

"No. Absolutely," McCarthy said.

"She ended up being a really good match cause my kidney seems to be doing great," remarked Dan.

Now, Dan's sister, Lisa, is waiting on that gift of life. In the meantime, she's transformed a spare bedroom into a dialysis room.

"Every night, I have to set up the machine," she said. "It takes about eight hours for it to go through me."

The entire process takes about 10 hours to complete. It's not a cure, but it does maintain her condition while she prays for a miracle.

"My hero. I'm waiting for them," she said. And she knows that Pittsburgh is a place where "ordinary people" do extraordinary things.

Meanwhile, McCarthy encourages everyone to get tested, not just for Lisa, but for the millions of others who need life-saving organ transplants. She said she's doing just fine post-surgery.

"You know, to anyone out there, please do it. So many people out there are waiting for kidneys," McCarthy added.

Lisa and her family say it is extremely urgent that she find a living donor very soon. To find out how to help, go to this website. She has all the information on her Facebook page as well.