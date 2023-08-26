On A Positive Note: Learning to read with the book fairy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At the historic Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall, there has always been a focus on childhood development through fun and play, and there are so many volunteers who administer those daily doses of learning through joy.

That would include Begonia Bree, the book fairy. Each storytime has a theme.

"Hi everyone!" Begonia Bree said to a room full of children. "Which one of you said you like bugs?"

"I like caterpillars," one child said.

"You like caterpillars?"

"Which kinds of bugs do you like?" Bergonia asked another child.

So today, she's reading a classic.

"Out of the egg came a very hungry caterpillar."

By Eric Carle, of course.

Beneath the wig and wings is Rebecca Godlove, a mom on a mission.

"I just want kids to know how fun it is to read. When I was a kid, that's all I had. I was sick as a kid, and so I spend a lot of time indoors reading, so this is my way of getting back," Godlove said.

Last year, her son's preschool teacher asked her to fill in for storytime. Later, she added a costume from that magical land called Amazon, and now, she's the resident fairy around these parts.

"And I've heard from other local libraries, so I'll be spreading my wings, so to speak, in other local libraries."

And it's something the parents truly appreciate.

"I've always been engaging them in programs like this, and there's a lot of development when you see the kids attend this kind of program; it makes them love to read," Nneka Ezeudemom said.

"The caterpillar ate through a nice green leaf, and after that, he felt much better!" Godlove said as she continued to read to the children.

"I already see him loving books, and his parents encourage that," Maryann Merz said.

"You can just see their little imaginations going, can't ya?"

"True. True."

"I think we're done, kiddos. Thanks for joining me," Begonia Bree said as she wrapped up her lesson.

"Did you have fun here today?"

"Uh-huh!" one child jovially said.

A resounding yes for this ethereal educator who sprinkles her pixie dust to let every kiddo know, "They can do anything. They can go anywhere. They can become exactly what they want to be. What they need to be. Because it is magic."