On A Positive Note: Duquesne University helping 'opportunity knock'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Have you ever had a really innovative idea that you thought could be the next big thing?

How would you launch it and who would be out there to help?

Well, Duquesne University held an event called "Opportunity Knocks" that addressed just that.

It's not often that doors of opportunity automatically swing wide open and welcome you in. Most of the time, you'll have to unlock those proverbial doors yourself or even kick them in.

However, in this space, opportunity has come knocking for dozens of innovators, inventors, and dreamers with the Duquesne University Small Business Development Center.

"The idea of having people who might be in the shower, thinking about a business idea, or in a restaurant scratching their idea on a piece of paper, to give them an opportunity to come present their ideas to experts," explained Richard Longo, the director of the Duquesne Small Business Development Center.

Those big ideas have the undivided attention of business development professionals and participants get 15 minutes to sell, pitch, and plan. Then they get five more minutes to get expert advice as well as the next steps to forge ahead.

"I didn't know where to go or how to bring my idea alive," said Stacey Joll, one of the participants.

Joll has big plans for a unique medical device to help patients and now her dream has a direction.

"I don't think I could've done it without being here today," she said. "I've been sitting on this idea for quite some time and it's just amazing, I'm just overwhelmed."

There aren't any guarantees, promises, or investments - no sharks in this tank so to speak - but the conversing and consulting are fueling the engines of entrepreneurship.

"My feeling is hey, if one person comes out of this event and we can go cut a ribbon with them because we've made them successful, then it's all worth it," Longo said.

With visionaries on a mission...on a positive note.