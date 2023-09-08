Watch CBS News
On A Positive Note: Owners of Cruisin' Tikis Pittsburgh tie the knot on Allegheny River

By Kym Gable

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The owners of the popular attraction Cruisin' Tikis Pittsburgh have tied the knot, saying their nautical nuptials on the very Tiki boat they brought to the 'Burgh.

David Dale McCue and his wife, Joa, had been engaged for nine years. They got engaged at a Steeler game. They'd been dating, though, for nearly 20 years. 

One of their employees, Captain Mike, presided over the ceremony, as he is an ordained minister. 

"You know, when we finally decided it was time to finish it and tie the knot, there's no better place to get married than on a tiki boat," joked McCune. His new wife says they always shared a love of all things tropical. 

"Tiki boats, Key West, Jimmy Buffet, that's how it started back in the day."  

Dozens of friends and family members came to the banks of the Allegheny River to celebrate the couple's new life together as husband and wife. 

