On A Positive Note: Couple starts non-profit organization to honor late son

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dean and Kristin Huibregtse have done so much for other kids and families since the death of their son, Bennett, 18 months ago.

Bennett Huibregtse, 16, had a rare kidney disorder, but he experienced so much joy horseback riding and using adaptive bicycles on the Montour Trail. The couple founded Always B Smiling, a non-profit organization, in his honor. Bennett was known for his ever-present and charismatic smile.

The organization has adaptive biking sessions on Saturdays on the trail. The organization also teamed up with the Nephrology Department at UPMC Children's Hospital to provide programming, activities and supplies for families and patients.

Bennett spent much of his time in that department for treatment. Always B Smiling has plans to build a family activity center on the Montour Trail and is looking forward to the second annual Miles for Smiles on July 24. The event raises funding for all of the organization's initiatives.

"There are so many families looking for something to do on the weekend that allows them time together and experience things they've never done just because they didn't know it was available," Dean said.

"With us missing Bennett so terribly, when I see those children out on the bike and I see mom and dad and the siblings, it's extremely emotional on us. But it makes us extremely happy," Kristin said.

Information on the event can be found here.