One-of-a-kind learning complex coming to Pittsburgh area

MCMURRAY, Pa. (KDKA) — If you walk along the Montour Trail in McMurray, you'll see a sprawling complex under construction off Valleybrook Road.

It will be called Bennett Park, named after a 16-year-old boy who died in 2020.

Bennett Huibregtse was born with a rare form of polycystic kidney disease, but he still lived life to the fullest and was known for his vibrant, contagious smile. That smile inspired his parents, Dean and Kristin, to found the non-profit organization Always B Smiling.

Since 2021, the organization has helped other children with disabilities and their families enjoy activities that they might not have otherwise had access to. Now, their charitable mission includes the construction and development of the new activity center.

"Our dream is coming to reality, and we're just so excited to be offering this center for people with disabilities," said Kristin.

There will be a clubhouse-type atmosphere with adaptive bikes, a cafe to teach life skills and offer employment opportunities, therapy rooms, a sensory zone and other features. It is all aimed at being inclusive for the entire family.

"That's what we're so grateful (for)," said Dean. "To build on Bennet's legacy, that kids that have health challenges and disabilities and their families get to come and be a part of something in the community."

The family hopes to have the facility open by the summer. They are still looking for funding opportunities, and there is a link to donate here.